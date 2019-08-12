Opposition to the granting of oyster farm licences at Ballyness Bay

Around seven hundred people attended a meeting which was held to oppose proposals for oyster farming licences being granted in Ballyness Bay in Cloughaneely.

The meeting was in Falcarragh and was organised by the group 'Save Ballyness Bay.'

The group say that the turnout is indicitive of the opposition to the proposals in the area.

Spokesperson, John Connaghan said that the local community said that community is firmly opposed to such applications being granted.

He said that they felt that there had been a 'very flawed consultation process.'

The committee hope that the ministers affiliated with the proposals will not continue with the project and that legal action will not be required.

“This is not a sustainable development in our area. The whole area is up in arms about it,” he said.

Around three thousand people to date have voiced their opposition by signing a petition against the proposal.