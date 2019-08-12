Appeal for information as 93-year-old woman is robbed in her own home

Two men broke into the home of a 93-year-old pensioner in broad daylight and stole her pension money on Sunday.

The elderly lady was inside the home as the incident took place. She was not hurt but has been left very shaken following the ordeal.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which took place at Magherabeg, Inch in Inishowen at 10am.

The men are described as being 6ft tall, with dark hair and wore checked shirts.

A family member of the lady has made an appeal to the public to help gardaí with their inquiries.

A full investigation has been launched by Buncrana gardaí. People are being urged to furnish gardaí with any dashcam footage they may have caught in the area on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Buncrana or contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.