Erne Gaels finish with 12 men as they crash out of Fermanagh Senior Championship

Wasteful Donegal border side Erne Gaels, Belleek finished with just 12 men as they lost the plot and their composure against a gritty understrength Roslea.

Roslea 1-7

Erne Gaels 0-7



Ben McCann (two yellows), Tommy McCaffrey and Stephen Ryder were all lined in a bizarre five-minute period at the end of a dour affair, as the Gaels vainly tried to rescue a torrid night.

But they also hit 15 wides against a Roslea side who were without key figures like James McMahon and Niall Cassidy.

Sean Quigley gave a man of the match display for the deserving winners for whom wing-forward Shane McMahon struck the vital goal 12 minutes from time.

It looked good for the brittle looking Belleek men when Seamie Ryder hit a fine left-footed point to put them into a 0-4 to 0-2 half-time lead.

But a series of bad wides in the third quarter seemed to undermine their confidence as plucky Roslea gradually grew back into the game.

Quigley landed a few inspirational long range frees and the Shamrocks were 1-6 to 0-5 ahead after McMahon’s crucial goal.

The Gaels threw on injured county star Ultan Kelm who hit a point, but their cause was not helped by losing key figures like Shane Lyons, Ryan Lyons and Barry McCann to injury.

They will now meet Devenish in a championship relegation play-off to avoid playing in next year’s Intermediate championship

Derrygonnelly Harps 0-13

Devenish 0-5

Like the Dubs, the Harps continued their drive for five after easily overcoming old rivals Devenish in the second half in Brewster Park.

Once again those brilliant Jones Boys walked tall when it really matters with Ryan, Conal, Garvan and Mickey Jones all playing key roles in this thoroughly deserved victory for Sean Flanagan’s men.

Devenish, as always, brought the fight to their more powerful neighbours and had a fine third quarter when they drew level.

But, the Harps easily moved up a gear with Conal and Garvan Jones especially accurate on the night.

They were well worth their half time lead of 0-6 to 0-3.

Devenish, who got many of their scores from placed balls, had a fine third quarter with the vastly experienced John O’Flanagan and Joe O’Brien drawing them level.

But with Eamon McHugh and Mickey Jones marshalling the Harps defence, there was no way through for the battling blues.

Keeper Thomas Tracey was in fine from the frees, but they lacked a scoring edge up front as they struggled to match the sheer physicality of this powerful Harps outfit.