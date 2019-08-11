Brighter conditions later today in Donegal

Starting out dull and damp with scattered outbreaks of drizzle. Brighter conditions with isolated showers will develop later this morning, gradually extending to other parts through the day. Feeling cooler than recent days with highs of only 14 to 16 to 17 degrees, in moderate northwesterly breeze.

Generally dry tonight with long clear spells. Feeling a chilly with lowest temperatures ranging 5 to 9 degrees Celsius. Some shallow fog patches too, in just light westerly breezes.

TOMORROW - MONDAY 12TH AUGUST

Starting out largely dry on Monday with good sunshine though cool, and with some showers moving into Atlantic counties. Showers will become more widespread into the afternoon, with some heavy and thundery ones as they track eastwards. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees, in westerly breezes, which will become gusty around showers.

OUTLOOK

A relatively cool outlook and generally unsettled, though there will be some fully dry days too.