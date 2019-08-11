Killybegs drop a point at home as Dungloe rally in second half

Killybegs joined St Nauls in second place in the Division Two league table after they drew with Dungloe on Saturday night in Fintra.

Killybegs 1-9

Dungloe 1-9

It was a precious point for Dungloe in their battle to get away from the relegation zone while Killybegs need the points for promotion. They are a point behind Ardara who meet St Nauls in a crunch match later today in Mountcharles.

Everything was going well for the Fishermen early on with county player Hugh McFadden back on board and he was accurate from frees, hitting two early on.

They were 0-7 to 0-2 ahead close to half-time thanks to three Jack McSharry points and one each from Donal McGuire and Conor Cunningham.

But Dungloe were back in the contest when Adam Neely found the Killybegs net and the lead was down to three at the break, Killybegs 0-8, Dungloe 1-2.

Dungloe rallied in the second half with Danny Rodgers accurate from place kicks and the goalkeeper put the visitors ahead.

But then Killybegs won a penalty with Michael Statham being fouled and Hugh McFadden fired home.

But again Dungloe rallied and they got the two points needed to secure a share of the spoils.

These sides will meet again at the same venue in the championship as they are paired in the same group. That game could well be a group decider as it is the last game for both in the group.

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Cillian Gildea, Ciaran Conaghan, Ryan Carr; David Mc Guinness, Jack Mc Sharry (0-3), Jon Ban Gallagher; Hugh Mc Fadden (1-4,pen,4f), Christopher Murrin; Michael Statham, Mickey Gallagher, Shaun Gorrell; Conor Cunningham (0-1,f), Daniel Breslin, Donal Mc Guire (0-1).

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-3,3f); Christy Greene, Matthew Ward, Jack Scally; Darren Curran (0-1), Gerard Walsh, Jason McBride; Hugh Moy, Noel McBride (0-2,1f); David McCarron, Adam Neely (1-3), Dylan Sweeney; Mark Curran, Conor Greene, Oisin Bonner. Sub: Shaun Wallis for Oisin Bonner.