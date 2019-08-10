An event will remember those who lost their lives during 1880 flood in Donegal

A Mass will be celebrated in the former St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg at 3pm on the Feast of the Assumption of Mary, Thursday, August 15 for the five people who were drowned in the church when it was flooded during Mass on that day in 1880.

The youngest to have died was 13-year-old altar server Séamus Ó Fearraigh of Stranacorkra, Derrybeg. The others who were drowned were Grace McGarvey, Carrick, Derrybeg, Conal Boyle, Inishmaan Island, and Enrí Ó Gallchobhair and Neil Doherty, both of Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.

The congregation present on that day will also be remembered at the Mass.

Everyone is welcome at this Mass.