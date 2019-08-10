A wonderful annual event will take place in memory of a much-loved Donegal man

The Columba Doherty Memorial Fun Run and Cycle will take place on Sunday, August 11.

There will be a 5K run/walk or 30 mile cycle also taking place.

Registration will take place from 12 noon and the cycle start at 1pm. The run will commence at 2pm.

The event will start and finish at Teach Mhicí, Derrybeg and there will be entertainment by JD Disco, as well as a Family Fun Day with bouncy castles, vintage cars and tractor display.

All the proceeds will go to the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services.