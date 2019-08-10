Concern over lack of maternity cover for diabetes podiatrist post at Donegal hospital

Independent TD for Donegal Thomas Pringle has expressed concern regarding the lack of maternity cover for the diabetes podiatrist position at Letterkenny University Hospital after receiving confirmation from the HSE that the post remains vacant.

Deputy Pringle said the HSE has confirmed that due to the recruitment freeze across the HSE the diabetes podiatrist post has not been filled and remains vacant for maternity leave.

"This is despite the position for maternity cover being applied for in December 2018 and offered to a candidate on February 21 this year, before the recruitment freeze was in place," he said.

“Furthermore, the HSE have indicated that this post is one of a number of posts on hold during the current slow down in recruitment. Donegal is now directly impacted by Fine Gael’s failure to manage capital projects as seen with the National Children’s Hospital overspend. I’m sure that the question on many constituents’ minds is how many other posts are currently on hold and for how long and to what extent will these recruitment freezes impact on the delivery of health services in LUH.

“It is a serious indication of the state of our public health system at the moment and Fine Gael’s chronic inability to manage large scale infrastructure projects and capital works. Serious questions need to be raised about whether the current Government has the capacity to bring the HSE from the brink of collapse.

“I understand that LUH local management in conjunction with Saolta Management are working to get this post approved as a matter of urgency. The question remains as to the sustainability of the current situation. We already have a recruitment crisis to begin with. The current recruitment freeze will only further exacerbate the situation. I will be following up with the Minister and the HSE on exactly what measures are being taken to resolve the current on this matter” concludes Pringle."