Weekend weather in Donegal

Heavy scattered showers today, with thunderstorm activity expected, and a risk of some flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees, in moderate northerly winds.

Tonight will see further scattered showers but clear spells developing too. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Tomorrow will be brighter and fresher with isolated showers and sunny spells developing through the afternoon. Feeling cooler than recent days with highs of 14 to 16.

Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly.