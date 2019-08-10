Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, August 10

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Eileen Carmel Sweeney, Letterkenny and Fanad



The death has taken place of Eileen Carmel Sweeney, Thorndale, Letterkenny and formally of Rathgorey, Fanad.

Sister of Monica Coll, Caiseal, Fanad. Carmel’s remains will arrive at St Columba’s Church, Massmount, Fanad this evening, Saturday, August 10 at 5.15pm to repose overnight.

Funeral service at 10am tomorrow, Sunday, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Lifford Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director, Fanad.

William David Ramsey Senior (Sonny), Findrum, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William David Ramsey Senior (Sonny), Findrum, Convoy.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 2pm for service at Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation and Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Dolly Martin, née McCarron, Ballylennon, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Dolly Martin, née McCarron, Ballylennon, St Johnston.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.20am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O Any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Mary Cryan, née McGee, Forest Hills, Rathcoole, Dublin and Gortahork

The death has occurred of Mary Cryan, née McGee, Forest Hills, Rathcoole, Dublin and Gortahork.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saggart Cemetery, Saggart.

Duncan Foster, Kinross, Perthshire, Scotland and formerly of the Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Duncan Foster, 94, Kinross, Perthshire, Scotland and formerly of the Mall, Ballyshannon. Cremation to take place in Dunfermline, Scotland.

Susanna Martin née Boyle, Devlinmore, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Susanna Martin née Boyle, Devlinmore, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Edward McFadden, 149 Crievesmith, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Edward McFadden, 149 Crievesmith, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his residence until Saturday, August 10.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday, August 10 at 10.25am to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am and interment afterwards in New Leck cemetery in the family plot.

