Over one hundred homes and properties without electricity in Letterkenny

Around one hundred homes and properties are without electricity this morning in the Cullion area of Letterkenny.

The power outage occurred at 6.26am this morning.

The ESB site states that 119 homes an properties are without power.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," the site reads.

ESB crews are working to restore power and it is estimated that power should be restored by 3.30pm.