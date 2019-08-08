Donegal hairdresser offers advice on how to tone it down or switch it up

Hello readers, this week with all the beautiful sunshine we have been having, I have noticed my blonde customers hair is a bit washed out or over faded.

There are a few ways to combat this, if you are happy with the brightness but feel it is a bit tired looking, then we can apply a semi-permanent which contains zero colour and just adds shine to your hair. The semi-permanent idea can be applied to red heads and brunettes, as well.

Solutions

Another solution to the tired blonde hair is to apply a semi-permanent with a tone, either a warm tone or a cool/ash tone. This treatment also adds shine. This is great when you feel your hair is just too bright and your roots too dark.

The third solution is to add some low lights. Low lights are a darker colour than the colour that is in your hair, so you can mix and match, if you like a bronze or cool ash blonde, there is also the option of doing shadow lights, these are low lights that are not that visible but do create a shadow for those of you that like a very natural look.

The colour companies have really gone to town with their toners and pigments this year. I am changing colour companies from Alpha Parf to KEUNE.

I am very excited about it, and next Thursday on August 15, I am welcoming you all to a free consultation with our new colour technician .

Discount

We will discuss the best way forward with your colour, just some free advice, you are then under no obligation to make an appointment but if you do, you will receive 20% discount.

This is available to all old , existing and new clients. If you cannot make it next Thursday, please call me on 0719843777 and I can arange another date.