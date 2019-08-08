Funding approved for work at Killybegs school

Funding has been announced St Catherine’s Vocational School in Killybegs to carry out essential maintenance work.

St Catherine’s has been approved for fire safety improvements under the Department of Education and Skills Emergency Works programme.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh announced the funding.

“I am delighted to see St Catherine’s get the go-ahead needed for the school to carry out some essential work,” Minister McHugh said.

“The school will now be able to press on with important improvements to ensure better safety standards.”

Minister McHugh added: “I wish principal Cathal Campbell and the team at St Catherine’s the very best with their plans to make improvements at the school.

“It is great to see the Department pressing on with funding for Emergency Works projects. They are often relatively small scale works but hugely important for the school to ensure vital changes are made to schools right throughout the year. It can include better access to the school, health and safety issues, fixing leaks and windows and doors, fire safety and wheelchair accessible toilets among many others.

“Every week schools are getting hugely important news from the Department that money is being set aside to improve facilities, to modernise some buildings and in some cases to expand the space in the school. St Catherine’s is yet another one of those and we hope to see many more in the coming months.”