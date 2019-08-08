Donegal farmers defiant over beef protest

Donegal farmers taking part in a protest at a meat plant over falling beef prices have vowed to continue their picket.

Dozens of farmers have been picketing the Foyle Meats plant in Carrigans since Monday.

The factory is one of more than 20 around the country that is being picketed by members of the Beef Plan Movement which has been campaigning for better prices for farmers since last September.

The price farmers receive for beef has continued to fall, prompting protests at the meat processing sites since last week.

Several men have been injured after being struck by vehicles during different protests.

The Beef Plan has issued guidelines to members taking part to ensure the protests remain peaceful.

PRO for the Beef Plan Movement in Donegal Eimear McGuinness - who is also the manager of the Donegal Livestock Mart in Donegal town - said farmers just want a fair price for their product.

About 400 farmers from around the county have signed up to the movement, she said.

“The farmers have no choice. We are at the stage where it is do or die. Something has to change. They are crippled with bills and payments are getting smaller. A bad situation has become so much worse,” she said.

Kieran Logue, a beef farmer from Fanad who is now based in Meath, spent Tuesday and Wednesday at the Carrigans protests. He said the mood among farmers, in general, is not good.

“These are peaceful protests and we don't want to turn farmers against farmers,” he said.

“We are here indefinitely. The Beef Plan has protests all over the country. This is the ninth day and we are going nowhere. We need to get the meat industry to get into talks with us to find a resolution.”