Deputy Doherty says Donegal drivers are being charged more for insurance

Drivers in Donegal are being charged substantially more for insurance cover than motorists living outside of the county, according to the Sinn Féin spokesperson on finance Pearse Doherty.

Mr Doherty said that a recent online quote issued to one Donegal motorist seen him being charged over €1,200 more to insure his vehicle compared to the same driver living in Kilkenny.

The Derrybeg-based representative said: "While nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the insurance industry, I have to admit that even I was taken aback when I first seen these figures. The online quote of €5,843.58 was issued to a 24- year-old first time driver living in Letterkenny, whose held a full Irish licence for two years, has no premiums claims or penalty and drives a Volkswagen Passat. However, had the man in question lived in Kilkenny City then his insurance would only have cost him €4,641.04 for the exact same level of cover – that’s a whooping €1,202.54 less."

He added that similar discrimination is being experienced by some experienced drivers in Donegal: "A quick search online resulting in a motorist from rural Donegal, who holds the maximum no claims bonus, receiving a quote which was 20 per cent higher than had the same person resided in rural County Kilkenny.

Using insurance companies’ instant online quote facilities, Mr Doherty said, you will see time and time again that quotes generated for a driver in Donegal will be considerably higher than when compared to those living elsewhere.

“For example, a quick search for insurance for a newly qualified driving living in Clonmel generated a quote which was over €420 less than had that same driver been living in Letterkenny, while a quote generated for a motorist in Carraigaline, Co. Cork issued a quote which was over €460 cheaper.

“This is despite the fact that statistically both Tipperary and Cork had a higher number of road fatalities last year than Donegal, with Cork also having the second highest number of motor related personal injury awards in 2018, second only to Dublin.

“Similarly, when we enter the details of a driver living in Knock, Co. Mayo for example we are issued with a quote which is almost €300 cheaper than were that same driver been resident in Raphoe.

“There is no excuse imaginable that the insurance companies can possibly use to even begin to justify these huge cost differences."

Donegal and Kilkenny had some of the lowest personal injury award levels by head of population last year, coming 24th and 26th respectively according to data compiled by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

Mr Doherty is on record as being extremely critical of the government’s failure to deal with the issue of high insurance premiums. He feels that some of the efforts made over recent months aimed at reforming the sector whilst are welcomed they have been far too slow to materialise.

“As a result, insurers here continue to make huge profits all the while their customers are being fleeced, with drivers in Donegal being some of the worst affected simply because of their postcode," he said.