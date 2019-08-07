GPA player of the month award for Donegal captain Michael Murphy

Fresh from the disappointment of losing out to Mayo in the Super 8s at the weekend, there was some consolation for Donegal's Michael Murphy this week after he was named PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for July.

The Donegal captain has had a fantastic year in the county's colours, and in July, he starred for Declan Bonner's side as they got the better of Meath in Ballybofey before drawing with Kerry in Croke Park.

The Glenswilly man scored 1-7 to cap a simply superb display against the Kingdom.

Cork's Patrick Horgan received the hurling award. He hit 3-10 against Kilkenny in the All-Ireland quarter-final but like Donegal, Cork lost out, falling to a six-point defeat.

The awards ceremony took place on Wednesday at the PwC offices in Dublin.

The players were joined by PwC’s Ronan Finn, Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan, and GPA Chief Executive, Paul Flynn.