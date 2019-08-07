NEWS
Residents encouraged to attend Letterkenny Residents' Association AGM
Long Lane residents hold AGM
The first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Long Lane Residents' Association in Letterkenny will take place this evening, Wednesday, August 7 in the Doorway Project at 7pm.
Speaking ahead of the event, a spokesperson encouraged as many people as possible to attend.
They said: "We will be forming our committee and highlighting issues that affect the community. We hope to see as many people as possible there."
