Residents encouraged to attend Letterkenny Residents' Association AGM

The first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Long Lane Residents' Association in Letterkenny will take place this evening, Wednesday, August 7 in the Doorway Project at 7pm.

Speaking ahead of the event, a spokesperson encouraged as many people as possible to attend.

They said: "We will be forming our committee and highlighting issues that affect the community. We hope to see as many people as possible there."