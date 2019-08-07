Gardaí warn they will deal with motorists breaking lights in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are urging all motorists to obey temporary road works in the town.

Four sets of traffic lights have been in operation at the junction at Oldtown bridge since Tuesday morning as Irish Water continues road works along Pearse Road. The lights have led to traffic disruption in the area.

Gardaí say they have received reports in relation to motorists not obeying the traffic lights. They say they are monitoring the traffic flow in the area and are warning that motorists who are found breaking the lights will be dealt with accordingly.

"We urge all motorists to obey the traffic lights. Everybody has a destination to go to and nobody likes waiting in traffic but by not obeying the traffic lights you only cause a delay for others and also run the risk of being involved in a collision," Gardí said in a statement.

"Gardaí will be monitoring the traffic flow in the area and if they observe someone driving through a red light then they will have no option but to deal with that person accordingly. We all have to follow the rules of the road and we all want to get home safely so please drive with due consideration and have patience."