Official unveiling of Donegal Tunnel Tigers monument

The official unveiling of the monument to commemorate Donegal's tunnel tigers will take place at 3pm today on the grounds of St. Crona's Church.

The unveiling of the monument will be carried out by the tunnel general foreman, Pat Boyle.

A dinner dance will take place in the Waterfront in Dungloe this evening.

Music will be provided by Eddie Gallagher and Dynphna McBride. Other entertainment will be provided by comedian 'Big O,' magician, Dylan Murray and special guests.