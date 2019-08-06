Long traffic delays in Letterkenny as roadworks continue

Traffic is extremely heavy in and around Letterkenny this afternoon (Tuesday).

There have been delays in different parts of the town throughout the day, and as traffic continues to build towards the evening rush-hour, those delays are getting longer.

The worst of the delays have been seen in the Oldtown Road area where the latest phase of ongoing roadworks by Irish Water on the Pearse Road and Oldtown Road started this morning.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Donegal gardaí outlined the details of the work and where four sets of traffic lights are now located to assist in a one-way system. The traffic lights are causing delays on Lower Main Street and on Convent Road where a stop-go system is in place.

Gardaí were present close to the junction today to help with traffic flow. Signs stating that gardaí are monitoring the area have been erected at the busy junction at Oldtown Bridge.

There have also been traffic delays at the Port Bridge roundabout with traffic built up at times along the Neil T Blaney Road as well as the Ramelton Road.

Heavy rain in Letterkenny throughout the day has made conditions pretty miserable for pedestrians too.