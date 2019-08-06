NEWS
Warning of heavy rain with the risk of flooding in Donegal
Heavy downpours with the risk of flooding have been forecast
A status yellow warning for heavy rainfall which will bring the risk of flooding is in place for Donegal this afternoon.
The warning from Met Éireann applies to Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.
Met Éireann has warned of heavy thundery downpours this afternoon and evening with a risk of localised flooding.
The warning is in place until 9pm.
