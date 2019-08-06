Investigations into theft of tricolours on Donegal bridge continues

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft of tricolours from Lifford Bridge on Friday, August 2.

The flags were erected on the bridge in conjunction with a Hunger Strike Commemoration which was being held in the Lifford/ Strabane on Sunday.

Garda Niall Maguire say that the occupants of two cars, which were in the area at the time, are being suspected of being involved with the disappearance of the flags.

The first car is a red BMW and the second car is a white Astra.

The suspects were challenged by local people who were then subjected to sectarian abuse, according to the garda.

"Not only are we looking at the theft of the tricolours but, possibly, there may be incitement to hatred offences committed there," Mr Maguire said.

Gardaí are downloading CCTV from the area and a number of lines of inquiry are being pursued.

The garda in charge of the investigation is Garda Damien Sheridan and he can be contacted at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.