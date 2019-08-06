Donegal gardaí seek information on two people who fled scene

On August 4, gardaí arrested two people who were found to be present in a house in the Colehill area of Newtowncunningham.

A concerned neighbour contacted gardaí on the evening in question after he became aware of people in a nearby home.

The incident occurred around 4am.

Garda Niall Maguire described the incident as being one which is being treated as a trespass issue.

An armed response unit who happened to be in the area at the time, alongside gardaí, made their way to the scene and two people were arrested.

However, gardaí are still trying to locate another two people who they also believe to have been involved. They made good their escape via a downstairs window.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have any information relating to either incident to come forward. You can contact Garda Frank McDaid at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.