Donegal home burgled as owners take part in the annual community clean up

Burglars entered a Letterkenny home and stole three mobile phones, €50 and five packets of cigarettes as the owners of the home took part in the annual community clean up.

The incident took place at Glencar Manor on Sunday, August 4 between 3pm and 5.30pm.

The burglars broke a window at the back of the home with a stone before entering the home via the back door by using the key on the inside of the door.

Four mobile phones were taken during the incident but one was subsequently recovered in the garden of the home.

A lot of people were in the area at the time. Anyone who may have any information about the incident are urged to call Garda Pádraig McFadden at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.