Irish naval vessel involved in the rescue of two people off Donegal

Two people were rescued off the coast of Donegal at the weekend after the small pleasure craft they were in began taking on water.

A naval service vessel was involved in the rescue of the craft on Saturday evening.

LÉ Ciara, which was on a maritime defence and security operations patrol in the area, responded to a distress call from the vessel after it began to take on water about nine nautical miles north of Fanad Head.

The naval vessel located the small craft and maintained station until the Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat took it under tow.

Lough Swilly RNLI launched just before 5pm and towed the small pleasure craft to Buncrana pier.

The two people on board the small craft were reported to be safe.‬

LÉ Ciara was stood down from the search and rescue operation and resumed her patrol in the area.