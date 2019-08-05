NEWS

Launch of the 2019 Donegal Annual in Dungloe this Friday

Paddy The Cope pictured circa 1949/1950 with the actor Cyril Cusack - Paddy The Cope features in this year's Donegal Annual

The County Donegal Historical Society’s 2019 Annual will be launched at Ionad Teampall Chróine, Chapel Road, Dungloe this Friday, August 9, at 7pm by Pat the Cope Gallagher TD.

This year’s President of the Donegal Historical Society is Seán Boner, originally from Arranmore Island and now based in Dungloe. Seán commented: “We are delighted to be hosting this year’s Donegal Annual in Dungloe and for our local T.D. Pat the Cope to be launching it. The launch is open to everyone, not just members of the society."

Sean Beattie, Editor of the annual added: “There are 18 interesting and varied articles in this year’s volume, from all across the County, from Inishowen to Ballyshannon, from Arranmore to Letterkenny, Raphoe.”

The front cover of the annual from a painting by James Humbert Craig 1877

Pat the Cope Gallagher T.D. expressed his delight at being asked to launch this year’s Annual: “I am particularly pleased to be launching this year’s annual in my hometown of Dungloe and to see an article about my grandfather included also. Like all Donegal people here and abroad, I have a keen interest in our history and look forward every year to the publication of the annual.”

Dr. Kenneth (Ken) Fox, Principal Lecturer at the School of Media, Art & Design, Christchurch, Canterbury, Kent, UK, and author of the intriguing article ‘Paddy the Cope, Michael Powell and the Story of the Unmade Film’ will also be attending. Dr. Fox is a native of Ballyshannon.

The Donegal Annual was first published in 1947 and has through the years added significantly to the history of the County.  

The 2019 Donegal Annual is for sale in local bookshops for €25.

 

2019 Donegal Annual – Contents


Introduction

Seán Boner, President, Donegal Historical Society


History of Clonmany Village, lnishowen 

Marius Harkin


Raphoe Diocese: Early Protestant Places of Worship in the 17th Century

Dr William Roulston


Alexander Nixon, Heathfield, Ballyboes 

Dr Seosamh Ó Ceallaigh


A Forgotten Donegal Mansion: Glentogher House, lnishowen 

Rev. Raymond Blair


Quaker Assisted Emigration from Arranmore, Co. Donegal in 1884

Dr Sean Beattie


Robert Taylor Carson HRUA (1919-2008)

Dr Denise Ferran, PPRUA


Ballyshannon Gentry Families

Helen Meehan


Donegal Medical Personnel in WW1

Caroline Carr


Edward Kelly: Last Elected MP for Donegal in Westminster

Anthony Begley


Letterkenny Workhouse 1844-1923

Dr Niamh Brennan


Méig Bhuirrce and the Origin of Clann tSuibhne in Scotland and Ireland

Tomás G. Ó Canann 


Seán D. Mac Lochlainn, County Manager, Donegal

Sean Boner


Tenant Right in Donegal, 1849-1850

Katelyn Hanna


Boston's Donegal Diaspora

Dr John McColgan


A False Dawn: Royal Visit to Buncrana, 1903

Mervyn Watson


The Wreck of the William and Mary

Dr. Frank Sweeney


Late Eighteenth Century Maps of Ballybulgan Townland and Tenants

Dr Sam Hanna


Paddy the Cope, Michael Powell and the Story of the Unmade Film

Ken Fox