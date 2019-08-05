Launch of the 2019 Donegal Annual in Dungloe this Friday

The County Donegal Historical Society’s 2019 Annual will be launched at Ionad Teampall Chróine, Chapel Road, Dungloe this Friday, August 9, at 7pm by Pat the Cope Gallagher TD.

This year’s President of the Donegal Historical Society is Seán Boner, originally from Arranmore Island and now based in Dungloe. Seán commented: “We are delighted to be hosting this year’s Donegal Annual in Dungloe and for our local T.D. Pat the Cope to be launching it. The launch is open to everyone, not just members of the society."

Sean Beattie, Editor of the annual added: “There are 18 interesting and varied articles in this year’s volume, from all across the County, from Inishowen to Ballyshannon, from Arranmore to Letterkenny, Raphoe.”

The front cover of the annual from a painting by James Humbert Craig 1877

Pat the Cope Gallagher T.D. expressed his delight at being asked to launch this year’s Annual: “I am particularly pleased to be launching this year’s annual in my hometown of Dungloe and to see an article about my grandfather included also. Like all Donegal people here and abroad, I have a keen interest in our history and look forward every year to the publication of the annual.”

Dr. Kenneth (Ken) Fox, Principal Lecturer at the School of Media, Art & Design, Christchurch, Canterbury, Kent, UK, and author of the intriguing article ‘Paddy the Cope, Michael Powell and the Story of the Unmade Film’ will also be attending. Dr. Fox is a native of Ballyshannon.

The Donegal Annual was first published in 1947 and has through the years added significantly to the history of the County.

The 2019 Donegal Annual is for sale in local bookshops for €25.

2019 Donegal Annual – Contents



Introduction

Seán Boner, President, Donegal Historical Society



History of Clonmany Village, lnishowen

Marius Harkin



Raphoe Diocese: Early Protestant Places of Worship in the 17th Century

Dr William Roulston



Alexander Nixon, Heathfield, Ballyboes

Dr Seosamh Ó Ceallaigh



A Forgotten Donegal Mansion: Glentogher House, lnishowen

Rev. Raymond Blair



Quaker Assisted Emigration from Arranmore, Co. Donegal in 1884

Dr Sean Beattie



Robert Taylor Carson HRUA (1919-2008)

Dr Denise Ferran, PPRUA



Ballyshannon Gentry Families

Helen Meehan



Donegal Medical Personnel in WW1

Caroline Carr



Edward Kelly: Last Elected MP for Donegal in Westminster

Anthony Begley



Letterkenny Workhouse 1844-1923

Dr Niamh Brennan



Méig Bhuirrce and the Origin of Clann tSuibhne in Scotland and Ireland

Tomás G. Ó Canann



Seán D. Mac Lochlainn, County Manager, Donegal

Sean Boner



Tenant Right in Donegal, 1849-1850

Katelyn Hanna



Boston's Donegal Diaspora

Dr John McColgan



A False Dawn: Royal Visit to Buncrana, 1903

Mervyn Watson



The Wreck of the William and Mary

Dr. Frank Sweeney



Late Eighteenth Century Maps of Ballybulgan Townland and Tenants

Dr Sam Hanna



Paddy the Cope, Michael Powell and the Story of the Unmade Film

Ken Fox