Launch of the 2019 Donegal Annual in Dungloe this Friday
Paddy The Cope pictured circa 1949/1950 with the actor Cyril Cusack - Paddy The Cope features in this year's Donegal Annual
The County Donegal Historical Society’s 2019 Annual will be launched at Ionad Teampall Chróine, Chapel Road, Dungloe this Friday, August 9, at 7pm by Pat the Cope Gallagher TD.
This year’s President of the Donegal Historical Society is Seán Boner, originally from Arranmore Island and now based in Dungloe. Seán commented: “We are delighted to be hosting this year’s Donegal Annual in Dungloe and for our local T.D. Pat the Cope to be launching it. The launch is open to everyone, not just members of the society."
Sean Beattie, Editor of the annual added: “There are 18 interesting and varied articles in this year’s volume, from all across the County, from Inishowen to Ballyshannon, from Arranmore to Letterkenny, Raphoe.”
The front cover of the annual from a painting by James Humbert Craig 1877
Pat the Cope Gallagher T.D. expressed his delight at being asked to launch this year’s Annual: “I am particularly pleased to be launching this year’s annual in my hometown of Dungloe and to see an article about my grandfather included also. Like all Donegal people here and abroad, I have a keen interest in our history and look forward every year to the publication of the annual.”
Dr. Kenneth (Ken) Fox, Principal Lecturer at the School of Media, Art & Design, Christchurch, Canterbury, Kent, UK, and author of the intriguing article ‘Paddy the Cope, Michael Powell and the Story of the Unmade Film’ will also be attending. Dr. Fox is a native of Ballyshannon.
The Donegal Annual was first published in 1947 and has through the years added significantly to the history of the County.
The 2019 Donegal Annual is for sale in local bookshops for €25.
2019 Donegal Annual – Contents
Introduction
Seán Boner, President, Donegal Historical Society
History of Clonmany Village, lnishowen
Marius Harkin
Raphoe Diocese: Early Protestant Places of Worship in the 17th Century
Dr William Roulston
Alexander Nixon, Heathfield, Ballyboes
Dr Seosamh Ó Ceallaigh
A Forgotten Donegal Mansion: Glentogher House, lnishowen
Rev. Raymond Blair
Quaker Assisted Emigration from Arranmore, Co. Donegal in 1884
Dr Sean Beattie
Robert Taylor Carson HRUA (1919-2008)
Dr Denise Ferran, PPRUA
Ballyshannon Gentry Families
Helen Meehan
Donegal Medical Personnel in WW1
Caroline Carr
Edward Kelly: Last Elected MP for Donegal in Westminster
Anthony Begley
Letterkenny Workhouse 1844-1923
Dr Niamh Brennan
Méig Bhuirrce and the Origin of Clann tSuibhne in Scotland and Ireland
Tomás G. Ó Canann
Seán D. Mac Lochlainn, County Manager, Donegal
Sean Boner
Tenant Right in Donegal, 1849-1850
Katelyn Hanna
Boston's Donegal Diaspora
Dr John McColgan
A False Dawn: Royal Visit to Buncrana, 1903
Mervyn Watson
The Wreck of the William and Mary
Dr. Frank Sweeney
Late Eighteenth Century Maps of Ballybulgan Townland and Tenants
Dr Sam Hanna
Paddy the Cope, Michael Powell and the Story of the Unmade Film
Ken Fox
