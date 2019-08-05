Bridie Catterson is Cnoc Fola Person of the Year 

Mrs. Bridie Catterson, Glasserchoo is the Cnoc Fola Person of the Year for 2019.

Noel Ó Fearraigh, of Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola made the announcement at the opening of Féile Chnoc Fola which took place at Teach Mhuiris, Brinaleck.

A woman of great energy the title was bestowed to her for his sterling service to the area spanning many years. Bridie was visibly shocked when the announcement was made.

Bridie devotes endless hours working with the youth of Cnoc Fola. She was one of those responsible for setting up a Youth Club in the area and for many years she helped in running the club.

When Annie O’Brien retired as director of St. Colmcille Church Choir, Bridie Catterson stepped in and took on the role.

An enthusiastic worker, the choir members meet every week for a practice session. The youngsters in the choir have great respect and affection for Bridie.

The Cnoc Fola community deeply appreciate her work with the choir spanning many years. She was widowed at a very young age and was left to rear to young children. Last year’s winner of Cnoc Fola Person of the Year and a member of Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola Treasa Ní Ghallchóir presented her with a beautiful copper crafted framed image of Teach Mhuiris in Brinaleck. This image was manufactured by Neil Ferry of Donegal Copper Craft which is based in the locality.