Young Donegal director’s latest offering at An Grianan Theatre

Donegal Youth Musical Theatre’s latest show Oliver opens next Tuesday, August 13 running for five nights at An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny.

Following the success of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ (2017) and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ (2018), DYMT’s return to An Grianán from Tuesday 13th to Saturday 17th August with Lionel Bart’s West End legendary hit musical, OLIVER! is eagerly anticipated,

Putting their own artistic stamp on one of the most famous scores in musical theatre history, the finest young actors from across the country will bring the tale of Oliver Twist to life in this vibrant recreated adaptation, featuring songs such as ‘Food Glorious Food’, ‘Consider Yourself’ and ‘I’d Do Anything’.

DYMT is recognised as one of Ireland’s leading youth musical theatre companies, offering young actors from all corners of the country the opportunity to experience the professional industry in Donegal each summer.

Under the direction of DYMT Artistic Director, and West End Director, Séimí Campbell, the select cast will work with the UK and Ireland’s finest tutors and creatives as together, they prepare to bring this ‘glorious’ new production to the North West this August.