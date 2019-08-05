Offaly visitor inspired to write following his visit to Donegal

Michael Bracken from Offaly was on holiday in Donegal and he clearly enjoyed his time here. In fact he says it inspired him to poetry and song. Here's a letter he sent us and two poems/songs:

"What an amazing and beautiful county of Donegal you have there, full of magic and personality. The many towns and villages that we passed through or stopped in were truly inspirational and welcoming, in particular Dungloe and Ardara and of course the fabulous beaches along the way. So much so, that I penned a couple of poems/songs in honour of Donegal which I would like to share. We have not being to Donegal in so many years but plan a return next year.

Kind regards

Michael Bracken, Tullamore, Co Offaly."

Our beautiful Dungloe

A chat and a coffee

on a Friday morning,

the flavours well in

at each market stall.

The finest samples

from cakes to croissants

they’ll tease your senses

‘sure have something small’



The cráic is mighty

and there’s fun for having

for the many cultures

while the sun warms all.

The streets are hopping

now it’s time for dancing

as there’s some preparing

in the local hall



So bring your fiddle

or beat your bodhrán

strum true the fine chords

at the crowning ball.

In celebration

of a great tradition

from around the county

we’ve sent out our call



This is our Dungloe

by Atlantic waters

drop by a Chára

welcome one and all.

Proud of our town land

and it’s where it’s happening

as we crown our Mary

here in Donegal



Down by the slipway

as the sun is setting-

and before you know it

we’ll be in the fall

Here's his second offering:



The Donegal weaver

In Ardara, I sat amongst

the wistful way of life

and locomotive rhythm

of a loom.

Observed the art of weaving

well-turned earthy tweed,

through tapping on those pedals

in a room.



Bodhrán’s hand like motion

beats the thread’s course

into homespun colours

from the spools.

And I in admiration

sat enchanted by the magic

of the skills of a weaver

and his tools.



Blankets, suits and waistcoats

tailored of tradition, caps

handed down in wisdom

of a touch.

Coursing through each fibre

rich in Irish culture,

whispers of the masters

loved so much.



In Ardara, I stand amongst

the remnants of that life

and the haunting silence

of a loom.

Recall the art of weaving

well-turned earthy tweed

through dust touched pedals

in that room.