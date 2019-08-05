FEATURES
Offaly visitor inspired to write following his visit to Donegal
An image from this year's Ardara camera club calendar Picture Gerard O'Kane
Michael Bracken from Offaly was on holiday in Donegal and he clearly enjoyed his time here. In fact he says it inspired him to poetry and song. Here's a letter he sent us and two poems/songs:
"What an amazing and beautiful county of Donegal you have there, full of magic and personality. The many towns and villages that we passed through or stopped in were truly inspirational and welcoming, in particular Dungloe and Ardara and of course the fabulous beaches along the way. So much so, that I penned a couple of poems/songs in honour of Donegal which I would like to share. We have not being to Donegal in so many years but plan a return next year.
Kind regards
Michael Bracken, Tullamore, Co Offaly."
Our beautiful Dungloe
A chat and a coffee
on a Friday morning,
the flavours well in
at each market stall.
The finest samples
from cakes to croissants
they’ll tease your senses
‘sure have something small’
The cráic is mighty
and there’s fun for having
for the many cultures
while the sun warms all.
The streets are hopping
now it’s time for dancing
as there’s some preparing
in the local hall
So bring your fiddle
or beat your bodhrán
strum true the fine chords
at the crowning ball.
In celebration
of a great tradition
from around the county
we’ve sent out our call
This is our Dungloe
by Atlantic waters
drop by a Chára
welcome one and all.
Proud of our town land
and it’s where it’s happening
as we crown our Mary
here in Donegal
Down by the slipway
as the sun is setting-
and before you know it
we’ll be in the fall
Here's his second offering:
The Donegal weaver
In Ardara, I sat amongst
the wistful way of life
and locomotive rhythm
of a loom.
Observed the art of weaving
well-turned earthy tweed,
through tapping on those pedals
in a room.
Bodhrán’s hand like motion
beats the thread’s course
into homespun colours
from the spools.
And I in admiration
sat enchanted by the magic
of the skills of a weaver
and his tools.
Blankets, suits and waistcoats
tailored of tradition, caps
handed down in wisdom
of a touch.
Coursing through each fibre
rich in Irish culture,
whispers of the masters
loved so much.
In Ardara, I stand amongst
the remnants of that life
and the haunting silence
of a loom.
Recall the art of weaving
well-turned earthy tweed
through dust touched pedals
in that room.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on