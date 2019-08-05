Scattered morning showers to become widespread today in Donegal but it will stay warm

Temperatures are set to stay warm but rain at times for every day this week up until Thursday is being predicted by Met Éireann.

Scattered showers this morning will become widespread through the course of the afternoon and evening, some of the showers heavy with the risk of thunderstorms. There will be some bright or sunny spells in between the showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees, in moderate southwesterly breezes which will be fresh to strong and gusty around showers and on coasts.



The outlook for Monday night is for the showers to die out and long clear spells to develop with light winds and temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees.

The showers will return once again through Tuesday with similar temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, in light southerly winds.

The showers will die out on Tuesday night again and the winds gradually become southwesterly.

On Wednesday the area of low pressure that has been steering these showers over the country will finally shift further to the east and the winds will become westerly in direction. There’ll still be further showers with sunny spells and there’ll be little change in temperatures with day time maxes of 18 to 22 degrees and night time lows of 11 or 12 degrees.

The outlook is for this same unsettled weather, with showers building in the afternoon and dying at night, to continue through the extended outlook period.