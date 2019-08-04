New York's Roisin Maher is crowned Mary from Dungloe 2019

Roisin Maher from New York has been crowned Mary from Dungloe for 2019.

It was the perfect end to a memorable week for Roisin who works as a Construction Project Manager in Queens in New York.

She was announced as this year’s Mary from Dungloe at the end of Sunday night’s Crowning Cabaret by host Daniel O’Donnell.

And after being presented with her crown and Mary from Dungloe sash, she and the other contestants sang along with Daniel as he closed the night with a wonderful rendition of the Mary from Dungloe song.

The event, which was broadcast live tonight on TG4, was held in Rosses Community School in Dungloe. It was the highlight of another fantastic Mary from Dungloe festival which drew huge crowds to the Rosses over the last ten days.