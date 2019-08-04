Revealed: Ireland’s top visitor attractions

Fáilte Ireland has today published its annual survey of Ireland’s most popular visitor attractions for 2018.

Once again the Guinness Storehouse tops the list with over 1.7 million visitors last year. The Cliffs of Moher closely follows in second place with 1.5 million - an increase of over 3% on the previous year and Dublin Zoo holds the 3rd spot with over 1.2 million visitors in the same category.

There are no places in Donegal featuring in the list.

The survey also collates visitor numbers on free-to-enter attractions with a new entry to the list, Kilkenny Castle Parklands1 claiming top place with the National Gallery of Ireland closely following.

Overall, the top ten fee-charging attractions during 2018 were:

Guinness Storehouse - 1,736,156 (visitors)

Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience – 1,580,000

Dublin Zoo – 1,230,145

Book of Kells – 1,057,642

Tayto Park – 700,000

St Patrick’s Cathedral – 627,199

Kylemore Abbey & Garden – 561,657

Muckrose House – 550,649

Powerscourt House Gardens and Waterfall – 472,523

Blarney Castle & Gardens – 460,000



Ireland’s top ten ‘free to enter’ attractions for 2018 were:

Kilkenny Castle Parklands2 – 799,032

The National Gallery of Ireland3 – 775,491

Glendalough Site – 732,824

National Botanic Gardens – 655,609

Castletown House Parklands – 642,278

Irish Museum of Modern Art – 505,891

Doneraile Park – 490,000

National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology, 466,038

Farmleigh House Estate – 389,932

Battle of the Boyne/Oldbridge Est – 355,608

Fáilte Ireland publishes an annual list of top visitor attractions1 to give attractions insight into how they are performing. It complements Fáilte Ireland’s research on ‘What makes a Great Visitor Attraction’, which allows attractions to look to each other’s successes in order to find ways to improve their own visitor experience.

Speaking about the results of the Fáilte Ireland Visitor Attractions Survey, Fáilte Ireland’s Director of Product Development Orla Carroll: “While 2018 was a positive year for most of Ireland’s top attractions, there are many challenges ahead for the tourism industry.

"As the National Tourism Development Authority, Fáilte Ireland’s role is to support the development of a ‘world-class’ tourism sector. Our work with attractions in helping them grow their visitor numbers through training and funding is a significant part of what we do across the country. Over the course of 2018 alone, Fáilte Ireland approved grant funding of more than €31million for 46 projects.