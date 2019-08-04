Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, August 4

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Fergus C. Murray, Kilmessan, Meath / Ardara

- Mary Carr, Derrydruel

- Kathleen O'Donnell, Newtowncunningham

- Daniel O'Kane, Termon

- Winnie Green, Rathmullan

- Anne Wilson, Raphoe

- Winnie Smith (née Doherty), Bluebell, Dublin / Donegal

- Tony McCallion, Straths, Carndonagh

- Charley Doherty, St Bridget's, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

- Joe Donaghey, Meenbanad and formerly of Tullydonnell, Co Armagh

Fergus C. Murray, Kilmessan, Meath / Ardara

The death has taken place at Connolly Hospital, Dublin of Fergus C. Murray, Kilmessan, Meath / Ardara and formerly of Ardsallagh and Moatlands, Navan, Co. Meath.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan on Wednesday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilmessan, for 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass Thursday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Fergus was predeceased by his loving wife Ann and son-in-law John. He will be very sadly missed by his children, Jill, Cormac, Hilda, Ronan, Karyn and Daniel, his sister Bernadette and brother Declan, grandchildren Jordan, Gabe, Ronan, Lucas, Alannah, Laura, Ciara, Emma, Kyle, Amber, Jai, Sam, Ava and Nathan, greatgrandchild Sadie, daughter-in-law Ileana, Paul, Patrick, Rachel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Mary Carr, Derrydruel

The death has occurred of Mary Carr, Derrydruel.

Wake in her late residence from 11am on Monday. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time please from after the rosary to 11am.

Kathleen O’Donnell, Killyvery, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at her late residence of Kathleen O’Donnell, Killyvery, Newtowncunningham.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Daniel O’Kane, Doon, Termon

The death has taken place of Daniel O’Kane, Doon, Termon.

Removal of remains will take place on Monday at 2pm, leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, going to his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Termon at 11am on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Winnie Green, Kinletteragh, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at her residence of Winnie Green, Kinletteragh, Rathmullan.

Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan at 11am on Tuesday. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10.30pm to 11am each day and on the morning of the funeral.

Anne Wilson, Shannagh, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Lifford Hospital of Anne Wilson, Shannagh, Raphoe.

Funeral from her residence on Tuesday for Service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

House private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Lifford Patients Comfort Fund c/o Andrew Wilson, Shannagh, Raphoe.

Winnie Smith (née Doherty), Bluebell, Dublin / Donegal

The death has taken place of Winne Smith (née Doherty), late of Bluebell and formerly of Donegal. She passed away surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the nurses in the Bennett Ward in St. James Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Eric. Sadly missed and cherished mother of Michael, Paul, Derek, brother Patsy, daughers in law Margaret, Jackie and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, 113 Emmet Road, Inchicore on Sunday from 11am to 1pm and on Monday from 4pm at her home.

Funeral to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Bluebell, Tuesday, arriving at 10.50am for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros, Funerals, Coombe - 014533333.

Tony McCallion, Straths, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Tony McCallion, Straths, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

All enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Joe Donaghey, Meenbanad and formerly of Tullydonnell, Co Armagh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Donaghey, Meenbanad and formerly of Tullydonnell, Co Armagh.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Monday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s church, Kincasslagh to arrive 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Charley Doherty, St Bridget's, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his home of Charley Doherty, St Bridget's, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Monday morning, August 5 at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.