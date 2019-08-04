Farrelly goals seal an important away win for Glenswilly over Bundoran

Despite the absence of Michael Murphy, Glenswilly put in a great third quarter shift to overcome Bundoran in the battle at the bottom of Division One.

Bundoran 1-14

Glenswilly 2-12

Bundoran started with Paul Brennan and brought Jamie Brennan on midway through the second half but it would be the visitors who would prevail despite getting their final score of the game nine minutes into the second half.

Brian Farrelly hit a goal in either half and the boot of Donnacha Gallagher was in overdrive as he scored eight points, six from frees throughout the game.

Bundoran, who had led at half-time by a point through a Gary Clancy goal, lost their way on the restart conceding 1-6 without reply and despite a very spirited comeback in horrendous conditions came up short at the final whistle.

Glenswilly lost their discipline towards the end with Oisin Crawford and Brian Farrelly both red carded but they held on impressively for a vital win.

BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Matthew Duffy, Diarmuid McCaughey, Adam Gallagher; Paul Brennan, Shane McGowan, Niall Carr; Ciaran McCaughey, Michael McEniff; Timmy Goverov, Alan Russell, Cian McEniff; Tommy Hourihane (0-4,4f), Gary Clancy (1-7,5f), Darragh Hoey (0-1). Subs: Paul Murphy (0-1) for McGowan 10; Jamie Brennan (0-1) for Hourihane 45; Brian McHenry for C McEniff 50.



GLENSWILLY: Philip O'Donnell; Shane McDaid, Eamonn Ward, Paddy Diver; Mark McAteer (0-1), Ruairi Crawford, Ryan Diver; Neil Gallagher, Leon Kelly; Stephen O'Donnell, Caoimhinn Marley (0-2), Joe Gibbons; Donnacha Gallagher (0-8,6f), Brian Farrelly (2-1), Oisin Crawford. Subs: Darren McGinley for J Gibbons bcard 50; Caolan McFadden for S O'Donnell 56.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (N Conaill)