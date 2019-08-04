Good win for St Michaels over MacCumhaills to help their relegation worries

St Michaels eased their relegation worries with a seven point win over Sean MacCumhaills, at the Bridge in Dunfanaghy.



St Michaels …………….1-16

Sean MacCumhaills …… 2-6



St Michaels held a slender two point lead at half-time as they led 0-6 to 0-4.

Christy Toye hit three trademark Toye points on the run and Colm McFadden (two, one free and the other from a sideline kick) and Andrew Kelly scored for the locals.

Darren O’Leary (two frees), Aaron Gilhooley and Padraic Patton scored the Sean MacCumhaill points.

The game was a slow burner early on with both sides spurning opportunities before Colm McFadden opened the St Michael’s account with a 35 metre free.

Aaron Gillhooley up from the back almost immediately levelled it with a fine individual point. With both defences on top another seven minutes passed before Colm McFadden, from a sideline, kicked the game’s next score for 0-2 to 0-1 lead.

St Michaels kicked on in the middle of the half with four unanswered points - Christy Toye (2 ) and Colm McFadden and Edward O’Reilly one each - to race into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead.

But Padraic Patton with a super point and two frees from Darren Leary cut the lead to lead to three - 0-11 to 1-5 - by the end of the third quarter, with Barney Lafferty getting the MacCumhaills goal early in the second half.

But all the goal did was to spur on the locals. Michael Cannon traded points in the early minutes of the final quarter before Daniel Kelly struck for the St Michael’s goal.

Kelly got on the end of a long ball over the MaCumhaill’s defence to give Eoin Gallen no chance for a 1-12 to 1-6 lead with a little over 12 minutes remaining.

O’Leary kept MacCumhaills in touch but with O’Reilly and McElhinney capping good performances with fine points the locals led 1-14 to 1-6 with eight minutes remaining.

MacCumhaills were revived again when Stephen Mulligan netted goal number two after Mark Anthony McGIinley failed to win clean possession.

But Andrew Kelly closed out the game in the closing minutes after the two teams ended with 14 players following the sending off of Joe Dunnion and Colin McFadden on straight red cards following a flare up.



ST MICHAELS: Mark A McGinley; Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Chris McElhinney; Kyle McGarvey, Michael Gallagher, Daniel McLaughlin (0-2); Oisin Langan, Martin McElhinney (0-1); Colin McFadden, Christy Toye (0-4), Martin Breslin; Edward O’Reilly (0-3,2f), Colm McFadden (0-2,1f), Andrew Kelly (1-3,3f). Subs: Michael McGinley for Colm McFadden h/t; Michael Cannon (0-1) for M Breslin 41; Ryan Langan for K McGarvey 64.



SEAN MACCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen; Martin Gallagher, Ronan McMenamin, Aaron Gillhooley (0-1); Gary Dunnion, Andrew McCloskey, Luke Gavigan; Gavin Gallagher, Padraic Patton (0-1); Rory Dunleavy, Gary Wilson, Aaron Kelly; Chris Gallen, Darren O'Leary (0-4,4f), Jamie Keegan. Subs: Nathan Gavigan for R Dunleavy, Brian Lafferty (1-0) for J Keegan, both h/t; Ryan Finn for A Kelly 45; Stephen Mulligan (1-0) for G Gallagher 50; Conor Griffin for R McMenamin 52; Joe Dunnion for A McCloskey 55.



REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)