Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, August 4

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Winnie Green, Rathmullan

- Anne Wilson, Raphoe

- Dinnie Gallagher, Rosbeg, Portnoo, Donegal

- Winnie Smith (née Doherty), Bluebell, Dublin / Donegal

- Tony McCallion, Straths, Carndonagh

- Charley Doherty, St Bridget's, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

- Joe Donaghey, Meenbanad and formerly of Tullydonnell, Co Armagh

- Samuel Gordon, Letterkenny

- Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless



- Leon McGettigan, Toome, Lettermacaward

- Paddy Joe (Pat) McClean, Beragh, Tyrone and Donegal

Winnie Green, Kinletteragh, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at her residence of Winnie Green, Kinletteragh, Rathmullan.

Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan at 11am on Tuesday. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10.30pm to 11am each day and on the morning of the funeral.

Anne Wilson, Shannagh, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Lifford Hospital of Anne Wilson, Shannagh, Raphoe.

Funeral from her residence on Tuesday for Service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

House private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Lifford Patients Comfort Fund c/o Andrew Wilson, Shannagh, Raphoe.

Dinnie Gallagher, Rosbeg, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Dinnie Gallagher, Rosbeg, Portnoo. His remains arrived at St Conal's Church, Kilclooney on Saturday evening to repose overnight. Funeral Mass Sunday morning, at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Winnie Smith (née Doherty), Bluebell, Dublin / Donegal

The death has taken place of Winne Smith (née Doherty), late of Bluebell and formerly of Donegal. She passed away surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the nurses in the Bennett Ward in St. James Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Eric. Sadly missed and cherished mother of Michael, Paul, Derek, brother Patsy, daughers in law Margaret, Jackie and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, 113 Emmet Road, Inchicore on Sunday from 11am to 1pm and on Monday from 4pm at her home.

Funeral to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Bluebell, Tuesday, arriving at 10.50am for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros, Funerals, Coombe - 014533333.

Tony McCallion, Straths, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Tony McCallion, Straths, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

All enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Joe Donaghey, Meenbanad and formerly of Tullydonnell, Co Armagh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Donaghey, Meenbanad and formerly of Tullydonnell, Co Armagh.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Monday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s church, Kincasslagh to arrive 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Charley Doherty, St Bridget's, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his home of Charley Doherty, St Bridget's, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Monday morning, August 5 at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Funeral Mass

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am.

Samuel Gordon, Gortnacorrib, Letterkenny

The peaceful death took place at St. Eunan’s Nursing Home on Friday of Samuel Gordon, Gortnacorrib, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his daughter Frances and son-in-law Artie Gibson's home at Gortnacorrib,

Funeral Service there on Sunday at 2.30pm, with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Eunan’s Nursing Home, c/o any family member.

Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless

The death has taken place of Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless, in her 100th year.

Sister of Liam, Dessie, Ita, Ethna and Gretta.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Leon McGettigan, Toome, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Crumlin Children’s Hospital of Leon McGettigan, Toome, Lettermacaward, aged three years old, son of Patrick and Anne-Katrin.

Mass of the Angels on Sunday at 12 noon in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Paddy Joe (Pat) McClean, 15 Main Street, Beragh, Tyrone and Donegal

The death has taken place of Paddy Joe (Pat) McClean, 15 Main Street, Beragh, Tyrone / Antrim / Down / Dublin / Donegal / Armagh.

Beloved Husband of Annie and loving father of Briege (Mc Elhatton), Ciaran, Seamus, Mairead (Cole), Maura, Ailis (Mc Keown), Liam, Orla (O’Sullivan), Colm, Aine (Sheridan), Padraig and the late Eamon R.I.P.

Funeral from late residence on Sunday with 11.30am Requiem Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Beragh followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons & daughters, all sons and daughters in law, 24 grandchildren, sisters Claire, Nuala, & Susan, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired for St. Vincent De Paul Society or Age Concern Beragh.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.