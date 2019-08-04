MARKSMAN: Player ratings after Donegal's disappointing exit to Mayo in Castlebar

On a disappointing performance from Donegal the ratings are down on previous games.

SHAUN PATTON: A couple of early mistakes but thereafter Patton was sound and made a couple of great saves. Has had a very good year. 7.5

PADDY MCGRATH: Back in the colours, McGrath had a mixed afternoon. Got caught for Cillian O'Connor's goal but his defending was good in the first half. Had a tougher time when Andy Moran came on and picked up an injury in second half. 5.5

EAMONN DOHERTY: In for Neil McGee, Doherty started well but then found the going tough before being replaced before half-time. 5

STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: Probably the most consistent defender this year, McMenamin was the best Donegal defender again on the day and also carried ball forward well. 7.5

RYAN MCHUGH: A disappointing day for the Kilcar man. Just couldn't get into game and his marker Paddy Durcan hit 0-3. 5

DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: One of the Donegal successes on the day, Ó Baoill had one of his best days in a Donegal jersey and also contributed 0-2. 7

ODHRÁN MCFADDEN FERRY: In only his fourth outing, McFadden Ferry again impressed and gave everything for the jersey. 6.5

HUGH MCFADDEN: Didn't look fully fit, but still gave everything that he had. Disappointing end to season for Killybegs man. 6

JASON MCGEE: Only lasted 10 minutes. Not on long enough to rate.

CIARAN THOMPSON: Got caught in possession quite an amount and just didn't seem up to the speed of the game at times. 5

NIALL O'DONNELL: Hit two good points and was involved quite a lot. Plenty more to come from St Eunan's man. 6.5

JAMIE BRENNAN: Another disappointing outing with no score. Super 8s has not been good for the Bundoran man. 5

PATRICK MCBREARTY: Got a couple of points but it was obvious that McBrearty was not fully right for the fight. 7

MICHAEL MURPHY: Was the leader of the Donegal comeback. Gave everything to get Donegal back on track in the second half. Not everything went right for him, but was carrying the team on his back. 7.5

MICHAEL LANGAN: Found the going tough in the wet conditions and got turned over on a few occasions. 5

LEO MCLOONE: In for Jason McGee, McLoone put in a strong shift in the engine room of the team. 5.5

PAUL BRENNAN: In for Eamonn Doherty before half-time, Brennan had plenty on his plate with Jason Doherty. Was black carded late on. 5

CAOLAN WARD: In for Paddy McGrath early in second half, Ward had his hands full with Andy Moran, who was probably Mayo's best forward. 5

OISIN GALLEN: In for last 20 minutes, Gallen was able to win his own ball and will have learned from this game. 6

EOIN MCHUGH: In for Paul Brennan, McHugh didn't get much chance to make any real impression. 5

EOGHAN MCGETTIGAN: Not on long enough to rate