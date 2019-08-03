Almost €200,000 approved for tourism, heritage and community projects in Donegal

Funding has been announced for four projects in Donegal under the Leader programme.

The Leader projects which have been approved for funding are: €12,300 for a feasibility study on the development of Bruckless Railway Community Park and Playground on a 3 acre site beside the community centre; €17,792 for Dunfanaghy Tidy Towns to install a replica of the original gas Lamp onto the existing plinth in the Market Square; €66,337 for Internal renovation of the Old School Community Centre in Kerrykeel and €115,230 for Killybegs Sea Safari to purchase and construct a rigid Inflatable Boat for sea tours.

Donegal TD and Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh welcomed the funding.

“This is great news for different parts of the county and a great mix of heritage and community ideas,” Minister McHugh said.

“The Leader programme is a hugely valuable support for local projects and community work.

“I am delighted to see ideas being backed like the Bruckless Railway Community Park and gas lamp restoration in Dunfanaghy.

“Alongside that there are plans to restore the old school community centre in Kerrykeel and a sea safari from Killybegs.

“All four projects have the opportunity to bring a new dimension to their area whether it’s by engaging more with the local community or offering something new to attract people to the area.”

Minister McHugh said: “The investment is really significant, not least the backing for the renovation works in Kerrykeel and Killybegs Sea Safari.

“All the projects have an ambition to bring something to their communities and that is what Leader support is all about. Fingers crossed for great results for these projects in the coming months and years.”