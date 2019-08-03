Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, August 3

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Dinnie Gallagher, Rosbeg, Portnoo, Donegal

- Winnie Smith (née Doherty), Bluebell, Dublin / Donegal

- Tony McCallion, Straths, Carndonagh

- Charley Doherty, St Bridget's, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

- Joe Donaghey, Meenbanad and formerly of Tullydonnell, Co Armagh

- Samuel Gordon, Letterkenny

- Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless



- Leon McGettigan, Toome, Lettermacaward

- Paddy Joe (Pat) McClean, Beragh, Tyrone and Donegal

Dinnie Gallagher, Rosbeg, Portnoo, Donegal



The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Dinnie Gallagher, Rosbeg, Portnoo. His remains will arrive at St Conal's Church, Kilclooney this evening at 5:30pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday morning, at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Winnie Smith (née Doherty), Bluebell, Dublin / Donegal



The death has taken place of Winne Smith (née Doherty), late of Bluebell and formerly of Donegal. Passed away surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the nurses in the Bennett Ward in St. James Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Eric. Sadly missed and cherished mother of Michael, Paul, Derek, brother Patsy, daughers in law Margaret, Jackie and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, 113 Emmet Road, Inchicore, tomorrow, Sunday from 11am to 1pm and on Monday from 4 pm all day at her home. Funeral to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Bluebell, Tuesday, arriving at 10.50 o'c for 11o'c requiem Mass. Burial thereafter in Palmerstown Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros, Funerals, Coombe - 014533333.

Tony McCallion, Straths, Carndonagh



The death has occurred of Tony McCallion, Straths, Carndonagh.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence today Saturday 3, August from 6pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

All enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Joe Donaghey, Meenbanad and formerly of Tullydonnell, Co Armagh





The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Donaghey, Meenbanad and formerly of Tullydonnell, Co Armagh.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday, August 4 from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Monday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s church, Kincasslagh to arrive 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Charley Doherty, St Bridget's, Cockhill Road, Buncrana



The death has taken place at his home of Charley Doherty, St Bridget's, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Monday morning, August 5at 10.15am going to St Marys Church, Cockhill for 11am Funeral Mass

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am.

Samuel Gordon, Gortnacorrib, Letterkenny

The peaceful death took place at St. Eunan’s Nursing Home on Friday of Samuel Gordon, Gortnacorrib, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his daughter Frances and son-in-law Artie Gibson's home at Gortnacorrib,

Funeral Service there on Sunday at 2.30pm, with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Eunan’s Nursing Home, c/o any family member.

Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless

The death has taken place of Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless, in her 100th year.

Sister of Liam, Dessie, Ita, Ethna and Gretta.

Remains reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home Ardara, on Saturday from 4 pm to 5.30 pm, followed by removal to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless, to arrive at 6.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Leon McGettigan, Toome, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Crumlin Children’s Hospital of Leon McGettigan, Toome, Lettermacaward, aged three years old, son of Patrick and Anne-Katrin.

He will be reposing at his father’s residence in Toome from 10am – 6pm on Saturday.

Mass of the Angels will be held on Sunday at 12 noon in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

House strictly private from 6pm on Saturday until the Funeral.

Paddy Joe (Pat) McClean, 15 Main Street, Beragh, Tyrone and Donegal

The death has taken place of Paddy Joe (Pat) McClean, 15 Main Street, Beragh, Tyrone / Antrim / Down / Dublin / Donegal / Armagh.

Beloved Husband of Annie and loving father of Briege (Mc Elhatton), Ciaran, Seamus, Mairead (Cole), Maura, Ailis (Mc Keown), Liam, Orla (O’Sullivan), Colm, Aine (Sheridan), Padraig and the late Eamon R.I.P.

Funeral from late residence on Sunday with 11.30am Requiem Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Beragh followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons & daughters, all sons and daughters in law, 24 grandchildren, sisters Claire, Nuala, & Susan, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired for St. Vincent De Paul Society or Age Concern Beragh.

House Private from 11pm Saturday night.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.