Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, August 3

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Samuel Gordon, Letterkenny

- Denis (Dinny) Roarty, Derrybeg

- Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless



- Leon McGettigan, Toome, Lettermacaward

- Nora Gallagher, Arranmore

- Dorothy McKinley, Castlefinn

- Jim Doherty, Cloontagh, Clonmany

- Mary Kennedy (née Furey)

- Muriel Jackman, nee McIntyre, Croragh, Culdaff

- Kathleen McKinney, Home Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

- Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin, formerly of Belleek

- Paddy Joe (Pat) McClean, Beragh, Tyrone and Donegal

Samuel Gordon, Gortnacorrib, Letterkenny

The peaceful death took place at St. Eunan’s Nursing Home on Friday of Samuel Gordon, Gortnacorrib, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his daughter Frances and son-in-law Artie Gibson's home at Gortnacorrib,

Funeral Service there on Sunday at 2.30pm, with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Eunan’s Nursing Home, c/o any family member.

Denis (Dinny) Roarty, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Denis (Dinny) Roarty, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains are reposing at his residence in Derrybeg. House will be private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12pm at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless

The death has taken place of Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless, in her 100th year.

Sister of Liam, Dessie, Ita, Ethna and Gretta.

Remains reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home Ardara, on Saturday from 4 pm to 5.30 pm, followed by removal to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless, to arrive at 6.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Leon McGettigan, Toome, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Crumlin Children’s Hospital of Leon McGettigan, Toome, Lettermacaward, aged three years old, son of Patrick and Anne-Katrin.

He will be reposing at his father’s residence in Toome from 10am – 6pm on Saturday.

Mass of the Angels will be held on Sunday at 12 noon in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

House strictly private from 6pm on Saturday until the Funeral.

Nora Gallagher, nee Melly, formerly from Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in London of Nora Gallagher, nee Melly, formerly from Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Kathleen McKinney, Home Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her home of Kathleen McKinney, Home Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 3, leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin, formerly of Belleek

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin, formerly of Roscor Lane, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Suddenly in the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St John the Baptist Church, Toura, followed by interment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Paddy Joe (Pat) McClean, 15 Main Street, Beragh, Tyrone and Donegal

The death has taken place of Paddy Joe (Pat) McClean, 15 Main Street, Beragh, Tyrone / Antrim / Down / Dublin / Donegal / Armagh.

Beloved Husband of Annie and loving father of Briege (Mc Elhatton), Ciaran, Seamus, Mairead (Cole), Maura, Ailis (Mc Keown), Liam, Orla (O’Sullivan), Colm, Aine (Sheridan), Padraig and the late Eamon R.I.P.

Funeral from late residence on Sunday with 11.30am Requiem Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Beragh followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons & daughters, all sons and daughters in law, 24 grandchildren, sisters Claire, Nuala, & Susan, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired for St. Vincent De Paul Society or Age Concern Beragh.

House Private from 11pm Saturday night.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.