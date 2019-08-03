All set for another Glencolmcille Agricultural Show

The Glencolmcille Agricultural Show is a great celebration of community spirit that is not to be missed.

One of the many important contributions that Fr James McDyer made to the area, the show dates back to the 1950s. Prestigious guests such as Eamonn DeValera came to Glencolmcille to open the show.

The show, which takes place on Sunday, August 4, was revived in 2010, meaning this year’s show is now the tenth in the modern era.

And not only is Glencolmcille Agricultural Show still going strong, it continues to increase in popularity.

Show Chairperson Micheal O’Gara said: “We are overwhelmed by the number of entries this year. In fact, we are delighted to report that there has been a record number of entries.”

There are numerous categories in areas such as crafts, baking, jam-making photography, art, poultry, dogs, horses, sheep and cattle.

In its heyday the Glencolmcille Agricultural Show was second in Ireland only to the famous Balmoral Show.

The hard-working team of volunteers are delighted that there is still so much interest.

Martin Cunningham told the Donegal Democrat: “We have people who would have moved away from the area coming home for the show. A lot of people book their holidays around it.

“Even people who come home on holidays volunteer on the day. There is great community spirit”

With live music and activities for all the family throughout the day, a lively, friendly atmosphere is guaranteed.

A visit to the show is the perfect way to appreciate skills handed down through generations, to celebrate the best of local produce and to catch up with friends and neighbours.



Eunan McIntyre

Entertainment includes local award-winning singer songwriter Eunan McIntrye. The popular band Hard 2 Beat will be on the outdoor stage, with dancing that night to The Cufflinks.

This event would not be so successful were it not for the huge input from the committee and the wider community.

Micheal O’Gara said: “I would like to acknowledge the great support from the committee, all the volunteers that help out on the day and in the weeks before and after and indeed, throughout the year.

“We are indebted to our main sponsor, Byrne’s Foodstores of Glencolmcille, Carrick and Kilcar and all our other sponsors.”

The show takes place this Sunday, August 4.

More information as well as news and updates can be found on the Facebook page Glencolmcille Agricultural Show.