Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, August 2

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Denis (Dinny) Roarty, Derrybeg, Gweedore, Donegal

- Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless

- Leon McGettigan; Toome, Lettermacaward

- Nora Gallagher, Arranmore

- Dorothy McKinley, Castlefinn

- Jim Doherty, Cloontagh, Clonmany

- Mary Kennedy (née Furey)

- Muriel Jackman, nee McIntyre, Croragh, Culdaff

- Kathleen McKinney, Home Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

- Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin, formerly of Belleek

- - Paddy Joe (Pat) Mc Clean, 15 Main Street, Beragh, Tyrone / Antrim / Down / Dublin / Donegal / Armagh

Denis (Dinny) Roarty, Derrybeg, Gweedore, Donegal

The death has taken place of Denis (Dinny) Roarty, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains are currently reposing at his residence in Derrybeg. House will be private from after rosary time and also on the morning of the funeral. Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 12pm at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless

The death has taken place of Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless, in her 100th year.

Sister of Liam, Dessie, Ita, Ethna and Gretta. Remains reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home Ardara, on Saturday from 4 pm to 5.30 pm, followed by removal to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless, to arrive at 6.30 pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Leon McGettigan, Toome, Lettermacaward



The death has occurred in Crumlin Children’s Hospital of Leon McGettigan, Toome, Lettermacaward, aged three years old, son of Patrick and Anne-Katrin.

He will be reposing at his father’s residence in Toome from 10am – 6pm tomorrow, Saturday.

Mass of the Angels will be held on Sunday at 12noon in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

House strictly private from tomorrow, Saturday at 6pm until the Funeral.

Nora Gallagher, nee Melly; formerly from Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in London of Nora Gallagher, nee Melly, formerly from Arranmore Island.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral from 5pm – 6.30 today, Thursday, followed by removal to Arranmore on the 7.15pm ferry.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Kathleen McKinney, Home Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her home of Kathleen McKinney, Home Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 3, leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin, formerly of Belleek

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin, formerly of Roscor Lane, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Suddenly in the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St John the Baptist Church, Toura, followed by interment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Paddy Joe (Pat) Mc Clean, 15 Main Street, Beragh, Tyrone / Antrim / Down / Dublin / Donegal / Armagh

The death has taken place of Paddy Joe (Pat) Mc Clean, 15 Main Street, Beragh, Tyrone / Antrim / Down / Dublin / Donegal / Armagh.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Late of 15 Main Street Beragh.

Beloved Husband of Annie and loving Father of Briege (Mc Elhatton), Ciaran, Seamus, Mairead (Cole), Maura, Ailis (Mc Keown), Liam, Orla (O’Sullivan), Colm, Aine (Sheridan), Padraig and the late Eamon R.I.P.

Funeral from late residence on Sunday 4th August 2019, with 11.30am Requiem Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Beragh followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons & daughters, all sons and daughters in law, 24 grandchildren, sisters Claire, Nuala, & Susan, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired for St. Vincent De Paul Society or Age Concern Beragh.

House Private from 11pm Saturday night.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis (on God’s right was his faithful soul)

Padre Pio Pray for Him

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.