Donegal gardaí issue warning to parents ahead of teenage disco

Gardaí have issued a warning ahead of a teenage disco due to take place in Letterkenny tonight.

Parents of teenagers attending the Mid Summer disco have been asked to talk to their children in relation to the dangers of alcohol and drugs.

They are also being asked to make sure their teenagers have travel arrangements in place before they leave home and to be aware of what their arrangements are.

Gardaí are also asking parents to ensure their children only have enough money with them for travel, entry to the club and buying soft drinks.

Gardaí said temptation and peer pressure can play a part but parents can help to ensure that their teenagers can have a good and safe night out.