Donegal primary school has record class size

A Donegal primary school has been identified as having the record class size in the county.

The school is one of three that has 42 pupils.

According to the OECD the average class size in most developed countries is 21.

New figures show that almost one in five students in primary schools last year were in classes of 30 or more, with six schools recorded as having classrooms with above 40 pupils.

Scoil Naomh Cholmcille in Carndonagh had the largest class size along with Scoil Náisiúnta Róis, Taylor’s Hill, Galway and Bunscoil Phádraig Naofa, in Tuam, Co Galway.

The figures from the Department of Education figures also highlighted how average class sizes nationally have been falling since 2015-2016, when they stood at 25.4 pupils per class.

School children in Kerry were most likely to be in overcrowded classrooms with almost a quarter of all pupils in the county in classes of 30 or more.

Limerick, Westmeath, Kilkenny and Carlow also had large classroom sizes.

The figures show the number of students in classes of 25 or more across the country is over 347,500 – approximately 63% of the total.