Deaths in Donegal - Friday, August 2

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless

The death has taken place of Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Gallagher), Dublin and formerly of Bruckless, in her 100th year.

Sister of Liam, Dessie, Ita, Ethna and Gretta. Remains reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home Ardara, on Saturday from 4 pm to 5.30 pm, followed by removal to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless, to arrive at 6.30 pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Leon McGettigan; Toome, Lettermacaward



The death has occurred in Crumlin Children’s Hospital of Leon McGettigan; Toome, Lettermacaward, aged three years old, son of Patrick and Anne-Katrin.

He will be reposing at his father’s residence in Toome from 10am – 6pm tomorrow, Saturday.

Mass of the Angels will be held on Sunday at 12noon in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

House strictly private from tomorrow; Saturday at 6pm until the Funeral.

Nora Gallagher, nee Melly; formerly from Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in London of Nora Gallagher, nee Melly, formerly from Arranmore Island.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral from 5pm – 6.30 today, Thursday, followed by removal to Arranmore on the 7.15pm ferry.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Dorothy McKinley, nee Roulston, Doohan, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar, Dublin of Dorothy McKinley, nee Roulston, Doohan, Castlefinn

Funeral from her late residence on Friday at 1.30pm for Service in Donoughmore Presbytarian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard in the family plot.

House strictly private at the request of deceased

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member, or Ernie Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

Jim Doherty, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Jim Doherty, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Friday, August 2, at 10.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care. House private please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Mary Kennedy (née Furey), 47 Willow Avenue, Avondale, Trim, Meath and Glenties

The death has taken place of Mary Kennedy (née Furey), 47 Willow Avenue, Avondale, Trim, Co Meath and formerly of Glenties.

Peacefully after a short illness at the Mater Hospital on July 29. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and sadly missed by her loving daughter Jacinta, sons John, Michael and Stephen, son-in-law Eddie, daughter-in-law Kamilla, granddaughters Aoife, Ciara and Rachel, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in St.Patrick's Church, Trim. Burial afterwards in Kiltale Cemetery. House private Friday morning.

Muriel Jackman, nee McIntyre, Croragh, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Muriel Jackman, nee McIntyre, Croragh, Culdaff.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Friday afternoon, August 2nd at 1.30pm for 2pm Funeral Service in St Buadan’s Church of Ireland, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only or Donations if desired Marie Curie Northern Ireland C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Nora Duncan, nee Hunter, 10 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Duncan nee Hunter, 10 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral Service at her residence on Friday afternoon 2nd August at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot at Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Chest Heart & Stroke c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Kathleen McKinney, Home Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her home of Kathleen McKinney, Home Cottage, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 3, leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary McCauley, nee Holmes, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Mary McCauley, nee Holmes, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 2 at St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 11am followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin, formerly of Belleek

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin, formerly of Roscor Lane, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Suddenly in the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St John the Baptist Church, Toura, followed by interment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

