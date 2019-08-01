Donegal woman appointed senior Vice President of Prudential Financial

Donegal town’s Caroline Faulkner has been appointed Senior Vice President of Prudential Financial in the USA.

She is credited by her employers as having played a significant role in the company becoming a customer-driven organisation.

Ms Faulkner recently held the leading position in the Enabling Solutions department.

In announcing the appointment, a Prudential Financial spokesperson said: “Her work to streamline and enhance the customer service journey through the Unified Contact Center project, which began in early 2017, led to a broader focus last year on customer service as part of the Service Optimization LEAP.

“Most recently, Caroline has been instrumental in driving and overseeing the Future of Work, representing the US Businesses in this critical enterprise-wide initiative to understand and address the impact on our business of rapid changes in customer behaviors, technology and competition.

“Caroline is also focused on starting up a new US Business Service Center and driving the transformation of customer service through One Front Door. Together, these efforts will provide customers across the US with a simpler, more seamless experience, regardless of product or line of business.

“Caroline will continue to oversee this critical work as part of her leadership of Enabling Solutions and as a member of the US Management Committee.”

Ms Faulkner is well-known in Donegal town. She grew up in the Ardeskin area and attended Clogher Nuala NS and the Abbey Vocational School.

This was followed by an IT Degree in the University of Ulster, Coleraine. Her education was completed with a Masters in Leadership & Innovation from Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT).

Having worked in Abbotts in Donegal town for 12 years, Ms Faulkner joined Prudential and soon came to the attention of her employers for all the right reasons.

The spokesperson said: “Since joining Prudential in 2000, Caroline’s diverse experience, strong leadership abilities, collaborative approach and strategic focus have delivered meaningful impact for our customers and the company.



Enabling Solutions

“Before being named head of Enabling Solutions in 2016, Ms Faulkner was instrumental in the development of Pramerica Systems Ireland and the El Paso Business & Technology Solutions Center.

“I have no doubt her future contributions will play an equally important part in ensuring Prudential’s continued growth and success.

“Please join me in congratulating Caroline on this well-deserved recognition.”

Ms Faulkner has been living in the US for the last few years.

Her proud family, friends and former colleagues in Donegal town have been voicing their congratulations.

The overriding sentiment is that this latest appointment is very well deserved.