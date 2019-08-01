New Mitsubishi L200 launching this month at DMG Motors 

DMG Motors, Donegal town, are delighted to announce the introduction of the all-new L200 Double Cab model.

With a revitalised design under the concept ‘‘Rock Solid’’ that embodies, both inside and out, the full essence of its ‘‘Engineered Beyond Tough’’ development keyphrase – the front face incorporates the new-generation ‘‘Dynamic Shield’’.

The high engine hood line and stronger-looking lamps give the new model a more powerful and imposing front face.

Available in three trims

It will be available in three trims, Business (Manual), Intense (Manual or Automatic) and Instyle (Automatic).

The L200 will feature a 2.2L Turbocharged Diesel engine providing remarkable fuel economy and impressively low CO2 emissions while meeting the latest strict Euro led temp emissions standards and producing the power and efficiency required.

It comes with a new 6-speed automatic transmission with sport mode that optimises gear ratios, improving fuel economy and engine quietness even at high speeds, offering you total control with the flick of a level for a sporty, manual-like driving experience.

The addition of an Off-Road Mode to the New L200 improves vehicle traction by selecting between GRAVEL,MUD/SNOW,SAND or ROCK* settings – the engine output, transmission setting and braking adjust accordingly to optimise performance.

New intelligent safety features

It is equipped with a range of new intelligent safety features-Forward Collision Mitigation, Automatic High-Beam, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Multi Around View Monitor and more.

The New L200 offers outstanding value for money with the Business model staring from €35,000, with the best selling version starting from €37,850 (Intense Manual) to €41,935 for the highly specified, top of the range model (Instyle Auto).

Overall, the new model features significant improvements and enhancements to the durability and reliability required by the commercial user and to the comfort and ride sought by the private user.

Newly sculpted body curves with contrasting sharp lines, extended wheel flares and bright accents embody the strength of a Mitsubishi Motors truck and add modernity. The lighting and bumper parts become part of the tough design, framing the front and rear designs and adding visual width.

The restyled interior of the L200 expresses a modern and robust feeling with frame surroundings for the switch panel and air outlets. A high-quality look is created by soft pad materials and stitching on the floor console, armrests and parking brake.

New L200 4WD models are fitted with wither Super-Select 4WD, which delivers optimum traction and handling characteristics for any given surface, or Easy- Select 4WD, which simplifies switching between drive modes for different road surfaces.

With the addition of new drive modes, both 4WD systems deliver improved off-road performance.

Class-leading advanced active safety

The all new L200 retains the current model’s high-durability, high-reliability ladder-type frame and high impact-safety cabin structure while featuring class-leading advanced active safety and driver assistance systems. Systems providing all-direction safety and reassurance are:

o Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), which can detect vehicles and

pedestrians ahead;

o Blind Spot Warning (BSW), which helps avoid sideswiping another vehicle

when changing lanes by detecting vehicles behind or at the rear quarter

and alerting the driver with an audible alert and flashing light in their door

mirror;

o Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) which, in the same way, helps avoid

collisions when reversing – great for use in car parks;

o Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation 6System (UMS) which reduces

accidents resulting from improper use of the accelerator when moving off

or reversing in car parks and other confined spaces.

Providing convenient driver assistance are the Multi Around View Monitor, which generates a bird’s eye view image of the area around the vehicle, and Parking Sensors. Braking performance and feel are improved with the use of larger front discs and caliper pistons; Ride is improved with the use of larger rear dampers which contain more damping oil; Changing to a 6-speed A/T from the current 5- speed A/T to allow smoother, more powerful acceleration and improved refinement.