Tackling the problem of extremely thick hair

You may remember about five months ago I was talking about growing my fringe.

Well, I have and most days I quite like it.

Today I am having a good day, now the question is, should I keep growing it?

Lots of you have never had a fringe, or your fringe is too long, maybe a short one would suit you.

This is a question you should explore with your hairdresser.

The accompanying photo features Libby Duff (pictured above).

Libby is a physio in Bundoran and has extremely thick hair.

So what did we do? She had a short fringe but we grew it out as it was too much hassle.

We then put in as many layers as possible to reduce the weight.

Meeting about 5G

Meanwhile, I also want to tell you all about a meeting I was at last week in Bundoran.

It was a public meeting about 5G. What is that you might ask? 5G is a more advanced technology for the next generation of smartphones.

There are concerns that it has a higher level of radiation that may deliver potentially damaging effects on human beings.

5G masts have been placed in Bundoran and in Ballyshannon.

There were two speakers on the night.

One of them, journalist John Weigel, covered the issue of electromagnetic radiation.

It was my first time to hear the ins and outs of 5G and I came away fearful for all humanity.

There was no one there to speak in praise of 5G.

I am not here to tell you it is right or wrong, I just think it seems very important that we inform ourselves and ask questions.