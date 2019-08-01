Refugee families to be homed in Donegal town

Up to five families are to be resettled in the Donegal town area under the Government’s Refugee Protection Programme.

It is understood there are plans to resettle five families in the town and council officials are seeking suitable accommodation.

Families have already been resettled in Carndonagh, Ballybofey and Stranorlar, Letterkenny and Buncrana under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme.

The programme was established by the Government in 2015 as a direct response to the humanitarian crisis that developed in southern Europe due to mass migration from areas of conflict in the Middle East and Africa. Ireland has pledged to accept a total of 4,000 refugees.

In response to a query Donegal County Council said it is continuing to engage with the Department of Justice and Equality in relation to the resettlement of families under the Refugee Protection Programme.

“There are plans to resettle families in the Donegal town area however the details regarding the household profiles, expected date of arrival etc, have not yet been notified to the council. All families resettled under this programme are accommodated in standard housing units to ensure integration with local communities,” the council said. The council said the Refugee Protection Programme is a separate process from those seeking asylum which Donegal County Council has no role in and the Council has no role in direct provision.

“The Irish Refugee Protection Programme is designed to offer protection to persons who have fled their country of origin and sought protection in another country, with services being provided post-arrival by mainstream public service providers in cooperation with national and local Non-Government Organisations and the Community and Voluntary Sector,” the council said.

“The local Resettlement Inter-Agency Steering Group which is comprised of representatives from relevant public service providers has been working with the Irish Refugee Protection Programme to oversee the local resettlement and integration programme in Donegal.”