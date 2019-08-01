Plans for Donegal supermarket refused over flooding concerns

Planning permission has been refused for a Donegal supermarket over concerns that it could lead to an increased risk of flooding in the area.

An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission on appeal for a supermarket in Carndonagh, in spite of the fact one of its inspectors recommended approval, with conditions attached.

The development, which had been proposed for the former Kelly's Service Station site, at Chapel Street in Carndonagh, was turned down as the area was considered a flood risk.

The area was flooded during the floods of August 2017.

The planning appeals body effectively upheld an objection lodged against Donegal County Council's decision to grant planning permission in January past.

The objection came from Monbro Developments Limited, care of Michael Monagle of Riverstown Business Park, Tramore, County Waterford.

The planning application, submitted by Charles Kelly Properties Limited, consisted of the demolition of the existing Kelly's Supermarket and Kelly's Service Station and the construction of a two-storey building.

The new premises would have incorporated a supermarket, ancillary storage and an office and toilets on the ground floor, with ancillary storage and staff accommodation on first floor.

The planning application also comprised alterations to the existing canopy, as well as associated site works to include additional car parking, a loading and unloading and connection to the existing foul and storm network.

The submissions and the Inspector's report were considered at a Bord Pleanála meeting at the beginning of July.

The board decided to refuse permission under the ‘The Planning System and Flood Risk Management - Guidelines for Planning Authorities’, issued by the Department of Environment, Heritage and Local Government in November 2009.

The board was not satisfied regarding the adequacy of existing flood protection measures on site and the design, size and layout of the existing culvert located within the ownership of the applicant.

'Flooding risk'

An Bord Pleanála was not satisfied the proposed development would not lead to an increased risk of flooding in the area.

Its decision said: “Having regard to the guidelines above, it is considered that the proposed development would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

“In deciding not to accept the Inspector's recommendation to grant permission, the Board, having regard to the Flood Risk Management Guidelines above, did not consider, notwithstanding the detailed submissions by the applicant, including the Flood Risk Assessment, Drainage Assessment and Justification Test submitted to the planning authority on 16th October 2018, that the flooding issues could be adequately addressed by way of condition.”

In August 2017, a shop at the site of the proposed development and several nearby premises, including Gaelic Park, was subject to severe flood damage.